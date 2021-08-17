Colorado woman faces Taliban to get into Kabul airport

DENVER (KDVR) — With the Taliban presence growing in Afghanistan, a Colorado woman and her two girls risked their lives to get to the airport in Kabul to return home.

The Englewood woman was visiting her parents in Kabul when her flight home was abruptly canceled.

“It has been such a terrifying experience,” said the woman’s husband, who wishes to remain anonymous for security reasons. “I hope no one goes through a situation like this.”

The woman was unsure she and her two daughters would be able to return to the U.S. after the Taliban took control of the capital city.

Fearful, the woman drove to the international airport in Kabul. After showing their U.S. passports, Taliban guards allowed them into a space protected by U.S. forces.

Back in Englewood, her husband got the news Tuesday morning.

“When I saw the message from my wife, I felt alive again,” he said. “I can’t even express the feeling right now, and I’m still so happy.”

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl. Aleksander Aleksandrov, center, interview a local Afghan man with the help of a translator from the 2nd MEB, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion on a patrol in the volatile Helmand province of southern Afghanistan. More than 200 Afghans were due to land Friday, July 30, in the United States in the first of several planned evacuation flights for former translators and others as the U.S. ends its nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Kevin Frayer, File)

Efforts to help Afghans out of their home country continue

The Englewood couple worked with U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan and were granted visas to live in the U.S.

The woman worked as a principal for an all-girls school, which retired U.S. Army Special Forces Col. Patrick Allen helped open.

“She was crying on Saturday night, just fearful of, ‘What’s going to happen to me and my girls?’ So she was quite frightened,” Allen said.

He is trying to make sure she gets home safely.

Allen is also trying to help her family members get visas to come to the U.S. They, too, are fearful of the Taliban.