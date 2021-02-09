Colorado woman detained by border patrol in Texas allowed to reunite with children in Denver

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

DENVER (KDVR) — Hilda Martinez, a Colorado resident who was taken into custody by border patrol near El Paso, Texas on Jan. 29, was released on Friday at a hospital, according to the American Friends Service Committee of Colorado (AFSC).

A federal judge had approved her release on a personal recognizance bond on Feb. 4, but the Border Patrol picked Martinez up from the county jail and took her to the Dona Ana Detention Facility. Lawyers and advocates could not locate Martinez during this time.

“The conditions in Border Patrol, in the county jail were terrible,” Martinez said in a media statement. “There was no access to medical care for me or other women.”

“At the Border Patrol station, where I was held from February 4 to 5, I was denied the opportunity to speak to my lawyer and also denied medical attention for 24 hours. No one should be treated like this.”

Martinez was discharged from the Texas hospital and made it home early Sunday morning. She is the sole caretaker of her four children.

The AFSC Colorado is calling for congress to change detention policies at the border.

“Her initial stop, subsequent incarceration and detention by Border Patrol are a waste of precious resources our communities need,” said Gabriela Flora, program director for AFSC in Colorado. “Her case is the rule, not the exception, to Border Patrol’s enforcement regime. We insist Congress reduce funding to enforcement by Border Patrol and invest these monies in the vitality of border communities.”