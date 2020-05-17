Colorado woman arrested in Maui for failure to quarantine

MAUI (KDVR) — A Colorado woman was arrested in Maui on Saturday after failing to comply with the Traveler 14 Day Quarantine Order issued by Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige and Maui’s Mayor Michael Victorino.

Police say 23-year-old Tara Trunfio was arrested for two counts of rules and orders for failure to quarantine.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in Kula because Trunfio was refusing to leave a property. She was then arrested.

Trunfio’s bail is set at $4,000. As of Saturday morning, she still remains in custody.