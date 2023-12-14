DENVER (KDVR) — The wine industry has boomed in Colorado since the first local wine production was recorded in 1890.

Today, the Centennial State is home to over 170 licensed wineries, according to the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, and is recognized by USA Today as home to the best wine festival in the country, the Colorado Mountain Winefest.

Wine can be great for entertaining or can make an excellent gift, but the hard part is making a choice. Perhaps some recommendations from the Colorado Wine Board might help.

The board listed the following local wine pairing suggestions for the holidays using winners from the 2023 Colorado Governors Cup.

Alfred Eames Cellars 2019 Carmena: Lean meats such as Sirloin steaks, or cuts of Pork and Lamb with an herbaceous sauce like a Chimichurri.

Balistreri Vineyards 2022 Syrah: Grilled vegetables like eggplant or portabella mushrooms.

BookCliff Vineyards 2022 Syrah: Grilled fish like tuna or salmon as well as smoked or baked ham.

Dragon Meadery Red Apple Cyser: Salty snacks such as olives, roasted nuts, or artisan crisps as well as sweet desserts.

Restoration Vineyards 2022 Sauvignon Blanc: One of the most classic Sauvignon Blanc food pairings is goat cheese, or pair it with Christmas potatoes.

Sauvage Spectrum 2022 Teroldego: An extremely food-friendly wine, Teroldego pairs nicely with fish, duck, swordfish, salmon, and gamey poultry.

Sauvage Spectrum 2022 Malbec: Malbec pairs with a variety of flavors including blue cheese, lamb, vegetables, and dishes with a lot of herbs and spices.

Snowy Peaks Winery 2019 Élevé: (Syrah/Petite Sirah/Mourvedre): Pair with rich meats such as short ribs, rib roast, smoked brisket as well as game such as rabbit and elk.

Snowy Peaks Winery 2022 Muscat Blanc: Spicy cuisine, chocolate, dried fruits, nuts and a wide variety of both hard or soft cheese.

The Storm Cellar 2022 Albariño: Albariño pairs exceptionally well with white fish and meats as well as leafy green herbs.

The Storm Cellar NV Gewürztraminer: This wine’s wonderful, spicy finish makes it a great match for spicy seafood dishes, Christmas stuffing, well-seasoned dishes or aged and smoked meat.

The Peachfork Pear Apple: “Pears well with friends,” according to the winemaker himself.

Kyle Schlachter, Executive Director of the Colorado Wine Board, emphasizes that the perfect wine and food pairing is whatever you want it to be.