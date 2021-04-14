Colorado will receive portion of $1M reforestation to help areas impacted by devastating wildfires

This is just below the alpine visitor center up in RMNP, photo courtesy of Amanda Hopp

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will be getting some new trees due to a collaboration between Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm.

The tree-planting program will target 15 states for disaster recovery, including Colorado. The collaboration pledges to plant $1 million worth of trees beginning this spring.

The Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm plan to host reforestation, tree planting and tree giveaways to areas impacted by natural disaster, including flooding, hurricanes and wildfires.

Colorado’s devastating 2020 wildfire season makes the state a perfect recipient for this program.

The tree planting events will be announced for each region and will begin this spring and run through fall of 2021. For more information on Colorado’s tree planting progress, visit this interactive Arbor Day Foundation map.