DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will stop sending buses of migrants to Chicago and New York City after Mayors Lori Lightfoot and Eric Adams sent a plea to Governor Polis, according to a release Saturday.

Colorado had partnered with the City and County of Denver to send arriving migrants out of the state at their request.

“People fleeing violence and oppression in search of a better life for themselves and their families deserve our respect not political games and we are grateful we have been able to assist migrants to reach their final destination,” Polis said in a release. “We refuse to keep people against their will if they desire to travel elsewhere.”

According to the letter from the mayors, hundreds of migrants have been sent from Colorado to the two cities in the last month.

The letter said before the first bus arrived in either city, a state official was informed that there was no capacity to accommodate more migrants due to the migrants “inhumanely bused to our respective cities from Texas,” in the last year.

The letter also claimed some migrants that arrived did not have ties to either city.

“We have seen your statements in the media that you are simply accommodating the wishes of migrants to come to cities like New York City and Chicago … However, you are sending migrants and families to New York City and Chicago that do not have any ties, family members or community networks to welcome them,” the letter said.

After the request from the two mayors, no more buses with migrants will leave from Colorado for Chicago, the Governor’s office said, and the final chartered transportation to New York City was scheduled to complete Sunday.

Since Dec. 9, 3,890 migrants have arrived in Denver. As of Saturday, there were 634 migrants in city emergency shelters and 652 in partner emergency shelters.

Donations for the migrants are accepted Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape St.