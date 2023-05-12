DENVER (KDVR) — The arrival of spring has brought a wealth of moisture to the Denver area. With summer right around the corner, predictions are starting to come in for what the weather will be like.

In fact, the Farmer’s Almanac said this summer is going to be “broiling wet” for Colorado.

“While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be amiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to –Sizzling Temperatures (again!). Our forecast, which is based on a proprietary formula that relies on many factors, including the Moon, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the nation!” the Farmer’s Almanac said in its outlook.

What was last summer like?

The National Weather Service said when averaging out all of the high and low temperatures for the summer of 2022 from June 1 to Aug. 31, the mean average temperature in Denver was 74.8 degrees.

It was the third hottest summer on record in Denver with the records dating back to the 1800s.

The first day of summer is June 21.

