Colorado Wildfires Recovery Fund available for victims

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced the creation of the Colorado Wildfires Recovery Fund, a partnership between the state of Colorado and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), on Wednesday.

The fund, created for wildfire victims, focuses on community recovery.

“Colorado communities have been devastated by historic, climate-induced wildfires and this fund will help us swiftly respond, build up reserves throughout the year and more, while strategically allocating funding to communities who need it the most,” said Gov. Polis.

“I encourage Coloradans and any individual or organization willing to help our communities impacted by wildfires.”

Colorado Wildfires Recovery Fund information:

Targets and supports vulnerable populations and communities disproportionately affected.

Identifies and fills in gaps where public resources are unavailable or scarce.

Gives locally and prioritizes grants to community nonprofits and community groups.

Builds and supports collaborative relationships among donors.

Donations for the Colorado Wildfires Recovery Fund are welcome.