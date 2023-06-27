GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Spring Creek Fire in western Colorado was only 5% contained as of Tuesday night and still getting whipped up by the wind.

The wildfire was first reported near Parachute over the weekend. It gained momentum on Monday and is now estimated at more than 2,500 acres.

Mina Bolton, a spokesperson with the fire response, said conditions on Monday didn’t help.

“It was a perfect storm, if you will,” Bolton said. “The fuels, the slope, the wind — all aligned and really drove that fire and expanded that rapidly.”

She said they haven’t seen that same amount of growth on Tuesday, but the terrain is posing challenges for firefighters.

“It’s rocky, it’s steep and it just hard to access with the fuels,” Bolton said.

There are no evacuation orders in place yet, but homeowner Tamara Castellari said she could see the flames from her backyard Monday night.

“We’ve lived here 6 and a half years and we haven’t had a fire to this magnitude in our town,” Castellari said. “There were three lines coming down on that ridge. It’s scary when you can see it that close. Fire is kind of like a snake. You don’t know where it’s going to go.”

Watts Brooks, living nearby in Glenwood Springs, said he’s seen fires in the area.

“Typical fires are pretty small around here and they get them out pretty fast, so when a fire burns over a couple hundred across it stands out,” Brooks said.

During wildfire season, Brooks said they always have a plan.

“You have to be ready and we’ve had to be ready before. We’ve had a couple instances, like I mentioned with the Grizzly Creek Fire we were ready to go just in case it were to move West, but being so close to the forest you have to be ready on the dot, especially during fire season,” Brooks said.

Castellari said they’re hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

“I know we’re not out of the woods yet. They’re planning for this to go longer, so just going to wait and see,” Castellari said.

On Tuesday, Bolton said fire crews focused on the northeast section of the fire, which is nearest to the town of Parachute.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into this, trying to forecast all different options. They use a PACE model, which stands for Primary Alternative Contingency and Emergency,” Bolton said. “They’re going to come up with all different models that this fire could follow and different approaches to handling it.”

Bolton said there were more than 300 personnel assisting with the fire.

There’s also a “Complex Incident Management Team” coming in to help out as well.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office recommends signing up for emergency notifications to stay informed.