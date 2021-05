DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and tornado warnings have been issued across all of northeastern Colorado until 8 p.m.

There have been several reports of tornadoes along the northeastern plains. There is hail and gusty winds in the storm system moving east across the Front Range.

Some viewers have sent us incredible pictures and videos of funnel clouds and other wild weather developing. Send yours and we’ll add it to the gallery!

I took these photos behind my house before both funnels went back up! These are 2 different funnels

Image of a tornado touching down just north of Woodrow on Highway 71 at 1:28 p.m. (Photo credit: Justin Wagers)

Funnel cloud turned Tornado South of Bennett, CO about a mile West of my location, at approx. 2:00pm.