Colorado was infested by a swarm of locusts in August of 1875

DENVER (KDVR) — With a pandemic, record heat and several large wildfires underway, August of 2020 has been a difficult month for Coloradans. But back in 1875, residents of the state dealt with a historic swarm of locusts.

In 1875, the largest swarm in recorded human history passed over the central United States, including Colorado.

“The swarm took five days of continuous flight to pass over,” said Jeff Lockwood, a professor of natural sciences and humanities at the University of Wyoming.

According to Lockwood, a researcher measured the size of the swarm and came up with 198,000 square miles.

“The swarm was probably an elongated band – but if you sort of mushed them into a square, that swarm would’ve covered the state of Colorado border-to-border,” Lockwood explained.

The situation was so bad, all you could see were locusts from Denver to the eastern Plains.

“When you would see them coming in the distance, they were described as a ‘summer-time blizzard.’ There was sort of a sparkle, which was a reflection off their wings. But as they drew closer and closer the sky would become a sickly brown,” Lockwood said.

The Rocky Mountain Locusts eventually went extinct. The last time someone spotted one was in 1904.

According to researchers, the last time Colorado dealt with a swarm of locusts was likely in the late 1800s or early 1900s.