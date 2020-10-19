Colorado voters have already returned 640,000 ballots for Nov. 3 election

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado voters have returned over 640,000 ballots, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday on Twitter.

Early voting is now open for anyone who wants to vote in person.

Over 640,000 ballots have been cast in Colorado, which is over 22% percent of the total votes cast in 2016! Statewide in-person early voting is now open in addition to vote-by-mail. Let’s keep this incredibly high participation going, Colorado! — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) October 19, 2020

In Colorado every voter gets a ballot in the mail. If you did not receive one, or prefer to vote in person, you can get a ballot at a voter service and polling center.

How to return a ballot:

By mail – ballots must be mailed by Oct. 26.

By drop box at the over 350 drop boxes across the state by though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In person voting is available at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters may resister to vote at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.