Colorado voters have already returned 640,000 ballots for Nov. 3 election

Local

by: Keely Sugden

Posted:

denver colorado ballot mail

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado voters have returned over 640,000 ballots, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday on Twitter.

Early voting is now open for anyone who wants to vote in person.

In Colorado every voter gets a ballot in the mail. If you did not receive one, or prefer to vote in person, you can get a ballot at a voter service and polling center.

How to return a ballot:

  • By mail – ballots must be mailed by Oct. 26.
  • By drop box at the over 350 drop boxes across the state by though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
  • In person voting is available at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
  • Voters may resister to vote at voting locations around Colorado though 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

