DENVER (KDVR) — Ballots for the upcoming election will start being sent out Monday, Oct. 16. Every pre-registered voter in Colorado will have the opportunity to vote on two ballot questions. Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

What’s on the ballot

Statewide, Colorodans are only voting on two questions. You may have seen the Blue Book in the mail, which breaks down each question. This is created by the non-partisan Legislative Council Staff and is designed to portray both sides of a ballot issue without bias.

These are the two questions you will be voting on:

Proposition HH

The Blue Book says this bill proposes to reduce property taxes and allow the state to retain and spend excess state revenue.

If you vote yes:

Lowers property taxes owed

The state keeps additional money that would be refunded to taxpayers and spends it on education, reimbursements to local governments for some of their reduced property tax revenue and rental assistance programs

Temporarily changes how taxpayer refunds (TABOR) are distributed

Creates a new property tax limit for most local governments

If you vote no:

Keep the current laws for property taxes

You will receive TABOR refunds

There are state and local government revenue limits

Proposition II

The Blue Book says the state is asking for voter approval to spend the surplus state revenue from nicotine taxes (that otherwise would be refunded to nicotine distributors) and to keep (rather than decrease) tax rates on nicotine products.

If you vote yes:

The state will keep and spend $23.65 million from nicotine tax revenue on preschool programs

Current tax rates on nicotine stay the same

If you vote no:

$23.65 million will be refunded to wholesalers and distributors of nicotine

Tax rates on nicotine products would decrease

Different cities may have additional questions. For example, on Denver’s ballot, there are races for the Denver Public Schools Board of Education and a City Council-referred ballot measure.

Common questions

Where can I vote?

The Colorado Secretary of State provides a website where you can enter your zip code and it will show nearby locations where you can either drop off your ballot or vote in person. As of Oct. 16, there won’t be much information on the website because locations for upcoming elections are usually available 2-4 weeks before an election.

Where can I register to vote?

To register to vote, you can either register online or register with a paper registration form. Both of which can be found here.

What do I need to bring to vote in person?

All voters who vote in person need to provide some form of identification. Most voters bring their Colorado driver’s license or Colorado ID. Other acceptable forms of identification include your passport, birth certificate, Colorado student ID and many more options.

When does voting close?

Mail ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks don’t count, all ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk. If you’re voting in person, voters who are in line at their polling location by 7:00 p.m. are allowed to vote no matter how long it takes.