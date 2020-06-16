Colorado volunteer sewing group donates thousands of masks to help sailors, first responders

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — Sailors aboard the USS Abraham are wearing masks created by a Colorado volunteer sewing group.

The Berthoud COVID mask sewing group has sent hundreds of masks to sailors at sea.

The group of sewers first contacted the FOX31’s Problem Solvers asking for donations of supplies so they could continue their home-made mask mission.

“Everyone is just sewing masks, and we are all sharing supplies,” Ali Thompson,who leads the group’s efforts, said.

A box of 800 masks is en route to the USS Barry via Buckley Air Force Base.

A letter from the sewing group inside the box explains, “There are currently 42 of us in the group. We work with material donated by the community as well as materials from our own stashes. We are mothers, grandmothers, teachers and administrative personnel…just to name a few.”

The letter thanks the sailors for their service and invites them to visit Berthoud in the future.

So far, the group has stitched more than 10,000 masks, not only for the military, but for first responders, nursing homes and the hard of hearing community.

“We have had so much support from our community. It’s been amazing,” Thompson said.

Area residents have even donated stacks of material, thread and elastic to help with the sewing group’s mission.

“We are getting such good energy. We see the love going to our community and coming back to us with donations, fabric and elastic. It’s been remarkable. A good thing came out of all of this,” Thompson said.

So far, the group has gave away more masks than the population of Berthoud.