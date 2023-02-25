AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — At VFW Post 3631 in Aurora, they’ve hosted hundreds of birthday parties over the years. But they’ve never had one quite like the one they celebrated Saturday.

Harold Nelson turned 108, presumably the oldest living veteran in Colorado. He was honored with presents and military gifts.

Nelson, who lives in Denver, was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson last year.

Nelson made six amphibious landings during the war, starting in North Africa and ending with an especially bloody fight in Anzio, Italy. In total, his unit saw more than 600 days of combat during World War II. Nelson was shot three times, had a grenade thrown at him and survived several other brushes with death.

“For an old guy, I’m pretty good,” he said Saturday.

Nelson’s daughter, Carolee, helped him walk into the party on his own Saturday, a testament to his early days as a farmer in rural Nebraska.

“He’s very sharp. He has lost some of his memory, as I have, so we make a good team,” she joked. “He said I can’t really believe I have two girls on social security.”

Nelson said it felt amazing to be surrounded by family, friends and fellow veterans.