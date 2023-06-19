JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Mike Amdur is a firefighter at the Foothills Fire Protection District around Lookout Mountain.

He said the grasses in the area are green and several feet high after all of the recent rain.

“There’s good moisture content right now, but we worry when those grasses dry out, they create a very large, heavy fuel load for us and can generate pretty intense and fast-growing fire behavior,” he said.

Amdur said grasses dry out much faster than trees and it doesn’t take long.

According to Zach Hiris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder, the rest of June looks to be pretty dry.

“For places like the plains where it is predominantly grass, it just takes a couple of weeks of really dry conditions to get those fuels available to burn again,” Hiris said.

He said there would be reason for concern if the area moved into an extended dry period, after a very wet period.

“We did that a couple of years ago where the first six months of 2021 were really, really wet and then once we got to July it pretty much stopped raining. We didn’t get any snow really, until late December and we ended up with a pretty significant wildfire,” Hiris said,

Hiris explained that long term, we are transitioning to an El Niño and the monsoon season is expected to be active, which would be good for moisture.

But firefighters want families to continue taking fire precautions.

“As we know, living in Colorado, things can change very quickly, so we just need to be vigilant and always be careful,” Amdur said.

He suggests keeping your grass mowed 30 feet around the house and signing up for emergency notifications in your area.