DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment surveyed households, finding the state has recovered the total of nonfarm jobs lost in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to its survey, the unemployment rate fell to 4% in Colorado in February, down from 4.2% in January. Since May of 2020, Colorado has gained 383,000 private-sector jobs, after losing 358,000 jobs in early 2020 due to pandemic restrictions and shutdowns.

There are still a handful of Colorado communities, mainly in rural parts of the state, that have higher unemployment rates during the month of February. That includes Huerfano (7.2%) Pueblo (6.1%), Fremont (5.8%) Rio Grande (5.6%) and Las Animas (5.5%).

A roundtable discussion to highlight the economic recovery and job growth figures in Colorado took place Friday.

You can watch the discussion on FOX31 NOW in the player above.