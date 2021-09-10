Colorado trooper charged with felony after pointing gun at woman while on duty

DENVER (KDVR) – A Colorado State Patrol officer is facing a felony menacing charge after Denver’s district attorney says he pointed his gun at a woman driver.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Friday that her office has charged 49-year-old Jay Hemphill stemming from the alleged incident, which happened on Aug. 25.

CSP issued a statement Friday, saying Hemphill was immediately placed on administrative leave following the announcement that he was suspected of a crime while on duty.

“The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to live our core values of honor, duty, and respect. We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve. We respect and defer to the Denver District Attorney’s Office and our judicial system regarding this charge,” a statement from CSP said.

Hemphill has been with CSP since 1995. He has worked at the state capitol in the Executive Secretary Unit since 1998.

Previously, Hemphill was awarded the Medal of Valor for killing an armed gunman who walked into the capitol on July 16, 2007. Hemphill was notified of the suspicious man by a staff member who pushed a button to notify agents.

That man, 32-year-old Aaron Snyder, was wearing a tuxedo and claimed he was going to take over the state government. At the time, Hemphill was assigned to protect the governor.

Before being put on leave this week, Hemphill had been working at the Capitol as security for dignitaries within the building.