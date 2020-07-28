Colorado tree selected for Christmas at US Capitol

View of the US Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. Forest official says that a Colorado tree has been selected to move to the U.S. Capitol Building to be displayed over the Christmas holiday.

A Capitol architect will make the official announcement in a few days.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the Christmas tree will make its way from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to the West Lawn of the Capitol Building, where it will be decorated and displayed.

Officials say the coronavirus pandemic is complicating some of the pageantry the tree is usually afforded, but events are still tentatively planned.