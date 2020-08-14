Colorado Travel Warning: wildfires impacting weekend traffic

COLORADO (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is encouraging travelers to go north or south and avoid trips into areas experiencing fires and road closures.

“Colorado has so many great places to see and visit. We want to keep folks off I-70 to the west so we want to encourage residents to check out some of the great attractions to the north and south of our state.” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew

The Grizzly Creek fire has been burning for several days and scorched more than 13,000 acres of land in the Glenwood Canyon area. Because of the location of the fire and the smoke it is producing, Interstate 70 has been closed for several days through the canyon.

The Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County has the area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers lake under an evacuation order.

Highway 14 is closed between Rustic and Gould, the sheriff’s office said.