Colorado traffic-related deaths up 3% in 2020; Click it or Ticket campaign begins Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The first Click It or Ticket campaign of 2021 starts Monday and runs through June 6.

“In 2020, traffic fatalities were up 3% despite far fewer people on the road,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “More than half of those lost on our roads were not wearing their seatbelts.”

The heightened seat belt enforcement will be conducted by CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and 43 local law enforcement agencies.

CDOT said unbuckled drivers and passengers accounted for 203 vehicle traffic deaths in Colorado in 2020, a 7% increase from 2019.

Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

Colorado’s seatbelt use is at 86%, 4% lower than the 90% national average.

Here’s a look at some Colorado counties: