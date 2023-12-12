December is the the most dangerous month on the I-70 corridor

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to get their vehicles ready for winter driving.

Historically, December has had the most crashes along the Interstate 70 corridor. Last December, there were 46 crashes. Traction law infractions caused 26% of those, and traction law violations caused nearly 288 hours of lane closures that month.

The traction law is active on I-70 every year from Sept. 1 to May 31, from Dotsero to Morrison. It also applies to state highways when activated by CDOT.

Colorado traction law rules

Colorado traction laws require that all drivers have 3/16-inch tire tread. Drivers need an all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicle, or a two-wheel vehicle with winter tires, mud and snow tires or tires with an all-weather rating. Without any of these, drivers would need chains or a similar device.

“Tire tread depth is vitally important. It’s what is going to keep you on the roadway. It’s going to keep you safe and allow you to react to any hazards on the roadway,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler, with Colorado State Patrol.

“It is crashes, not traffic volume, that causes the worst of the delays on I-70. So we really encourage everyone to check their tires before they head up the hill,” said Margaret Bowes, with the I-70 Coalition.

Travel officials also want drivers to make sure they have working windshield wipers and plenty of fluid if they are driving in winter conditions.