DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — TripAdvisor put together a list of top 15 trending travel destinations in the U.S. and a Colorado town made the cut.

The destinations were chosen based off of the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor in the last year.

Durango, which is about 335 miles southeast of Denver, came in at No. 12.

“Once a frontier mining town, Durango draws thousands of tourists year-round for the myriad outdoor recreational activities and scenic beauty,” TripAdvisor said in its ranking.

The town is close to the 2 million acre San Juan National Forest and the San Juan mountains.

TripAdvisor has a list of 189 things to do in and near Durango, from a self-guided driving audio tour to a tour of Mesa Verde National Park.

Durango also has the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which provides scenic train rides year-round, including a 9-hour roundtrip journey in the spring, summer and fall seasons.

Durango also made TripAdvisor’s list of best places to ski in the world, along with Breckenridge and Vail.

Here are the top 5 trending destinations from TripAdvisor:

Juneau, Alaska Page, Arizona Salem, Massachusetts Sonoma, California Tierra Verde, Florida