DENVER (KDVR) — Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.

Trips to Discover said you can, “Bask in the charm of these smaller cities this holiday season, where you can enjoy illuminated parades, charming shops, and town squares lit with sparkling lights.”

Durango was ranked 12 on the list. The number one small town to visit at Christmas is Branson, Missouri.

“Durango is a top pick in Colorado during Christmas, as it offers a winter wonderland scene with seasonal activities like sleigh rides, dazzling light displays, and ice skating in the heart of town. However, its main attraction is the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad,” Trips to Discover said.

Christmas in Durango

Durango is located about 335 miles southwest of Denver. There are a variety of things you can do in this town during the holidays. If you are looking for outdoor adventure, there are a variety of opportunities, from skiing to snowmobiling to dog sledding and sleigh rides.

You can also take a ride on The Polar Express. It runs from Nov. 18 – Jan. 1, 2023.

“Climb aboard a vintage steam train as it departs our Durango Depot for the North Pole to pick up Santa Claus himself. Upon arriving at our depot, you’ll be immersed in the story as our chefs serve you hot chocolates and sweet treats while the conductor recites a reading from the Polar Express book,” the Durango Train site said.

There are also plenty of small businesses that offer a wide variety of holiday shopping in the downtown Durango.

Top 15 list

Here is a look at the top 15 on the list:

Branson, Missouri Lancaster, Pennsylvania Woodstock, Vermont Solvang, California Leavenworth, Washington St. Augustine, Florida Natchez, Mississippi Dahlonega, Georgia Newport, Rhode Island Alexandria, Virginia Frankenmuth, Michigan Durango, Colorado Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Taunton, Massachusetts Natchitoches, Louisiana

Closing out the top 21 list is Atchison, Kansas.