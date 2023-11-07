DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado mountain town Steamboat Springs was named one of the top 50 best places to travel worldwide next year in a new survey.

Travel Lemming, a U.S.-based online travel guide, curated a list of hidden gems and emerging destinations it thinks people should visit in 2024.

The guide said it specifically picked many places that were perfect for longer trips and a slower, more sustainable travel pace.

Steamboat Springs came in at No. 41, and the guide highlighted that the best time to visit the mountain town would be December through March or June through August.

It also pointed out the town’s many ties to winter Olympians, having produced more of the elite athletes than any other town in the country.

This is not the first time Steamboat Springs has been included in one of these lists: Most recently, Strawberry Park Hot Springs was voted one of the top 10 best hot springs in the country.

In October, the Colorado Department of Transportation said it could re-establish a passenger train route to Steamboat Springs from Denver, something the town has not seen since 1968.

The No. 1 spot on the list went to the Yucatan region of Mexico. Other U.S. towns and cities also made it onto the list, including Memphis, Tennessee at No. 5, Kodiak, Alaska at No. 8 and Eureka Springs, Arkansas at No. 10.