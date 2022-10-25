DENVER (KDVR) — Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most “magical” winter wonderland towns in the United States.

Five Colorado towns made the list of the top 50 towns. Crested Butte was actually ranked at the top of the list.

“In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand,” Trips to Discover shared.

Here are the five Colorado towns that made the list:

1. Crested Butte

From skiing to snowmobiling to picturesque mountain views, Crested Butte is filled with winter activities for all types.

“The town of Crested Butte, Colorado is often described as a surf town in the mountains. It’s one of those places where you can go and just relax. Stroll up and down Elk Avenue, the town’s main drag, and check out the shopping, galleries, and more good restaurants and bars than a town this size normally has. Crested Butte, which is part of the region of Colorado known as the Western Slope, is located about 30 miles north of Gunnison on Highway 135. Visitors make the pilgrimage to this place for its legendary mountain bike trails, beautiful wildflowers and steep skiing,” Crested Butte shared.

8. Telluride

Telluride is located about 360 miles southwest of Denver via Interstate 70 and U.S. 50. While there is plenty of skiing, ice skating and snowmobiling, Telluride is also surrounded by the highest concentration of 13,000 and 14,000 peaks in North America.

“Catch the free gondola to Mountain Village where you’ll find stylish boutiques, sophisticated dining options, and family-friendly activities and events, all surrounded by the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in North America,” Telluride shared.

20. Breckenridge

Another Colorado town on the list is Breckenridge. The town of Breck is another ski town filled with plenty of winter activities for everyone. There are an endless number of activities, from sledding to sleigh rides to fat biking and more.

“Winter in Breckenridge is like nothing you’ve ever experienced. It’s a place where visitors feel like locals, and locals have one heck of a good time, all season long. Stroll our charming Main Street, zip along miles of trails, tackle the local sledding hill, enjoy amazing dining and après and partake in the endless events we have going on all season long. This winter, make Breckenridge your place in the mountains,” Go Breck shared.

29. Silverton

Silverton, which is located in San Juan County in the southwest part of our state, also made the list of 50 towns. Along with skiing, you can also ice climb and snowmobile in Silverton.

“The snow-covered San Juan Mountains around Silverton provide an enchanting setting for various outdoor winter activities including alpine, extreme, snow-cat and cross-country skiing; snowshoeing, ice fishing, natural ice climbing, ice skating, sledding and snowmobiling. Guided tours are available for snowmobiling, extreme and snow-cat skiing. If you prefer off the track adventure, treat yourself to a ski lodge getaway and make your own trails. Come to Silverton and enjoy some of the best snow in the country!” the Silverton Chamber of Commerce shared.

36. Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs is the final Colorado town that made the top 50 list from Trips to Discover. Steamboat is another picturesque ski town in the mountains of Colorado.

“Up here in the winter you’ll find the lightest, driest, fluffiest snow on earth, Champagne Powder snow. You’ll also find six towering peaks, 3,000 skiable acres and 165 trails that offer up a little bit of everything — from perfect beginner runs, to long cruisers, to the steep and deep — and just for a little icing on the cake, some flat-out awesome tree skiing. Up here we’re home to more Olympic skiers than any other town in North America. For anyone lucky enough to experience it – our snow means more joy, bigger smiles, and an unmatched intoxicating feeling as you float through it,” the Steamboat Chamber shared.

The last town on the list was Marquette, Michigan. Trips to Discover said Marquette sees 200 inches of snowfall each year. You can see the full list of towns here.