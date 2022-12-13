DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making a list of places to visit in the new year, one of the best places to travel in 2023 is right here in Colorado, according to a new list released from travel site Trips to Discover.

The travel site recently put out of a list of the top travel destinations for 2023. Telluride was named the top destination to travel to in 2023 for mountain lovers.

“With so many options now available, we’ll help you narrow down the destinations to plan a truly unforgettable trip, whether you’re looking to journey further than you ever have, tick off bucket-list experiences, or simply enjoy a blissful stress-free escape. Across the globe, these are the top places to consider for 2023 based on your particular interests,” Trips to Discover explained.

Telluride is located about 360 miles southwest of Denver on Interstate 70 and U.S. 50. There are a variety of options for things to do in the mountain community.

“Catch the free gondola to Mountain Village where you’ll find stylish boutiques, sophisticated dining options, and family-friendly activities and events, all surrounded by the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in North America,” Telluride shared.

Telluride was also recently ranked one of the most “magical” winter wonderlands in the U.S.