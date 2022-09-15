SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Shades of yellow, orange, and red are starting to pop up on trees across the state. As temperatures dip lower and lower overnight, more vibrant foliage will appear.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the quality of the color will be vibrant this fall thanks to the monsoon moisture we received over the summer.

Trips to Discover, a popular travel site, recently put out a list of the top 15 best small towns in the United States for fall foliage.

There was not a particular ranking of the locations, just a list of the best small towns. Named to that list was Silverton, which is located in San Juan County in the southwest part of our state.

“The streets of the tiny town of Silverton are lined with historic buildings housing restaurants, saloons, shops, and hotels and surrounded by the jagged peaks of the San Juan Mountains. Covering the slopes are oaks and aspens that, come October, will be showcasing their brilliant colors. Enjoy some of the best with a drive on the 25-mile-long stretch of US 550 known as the Million Dollar Highway, living up to its name with million-dollar views that are most dazzling in autumn. Add to the experience by riding the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad,” Trips to Discover said.

The scenic Silverton train tour ends for the season on Oct. 29.

Here is a look at some of the foliage in year’s past along the Million Dollar Highway:

Beautiful yellow autumn aspen tree leaves. Taken near Silverton at the Million Dollar Highway, Colorado Rocky Mountains, USA. (Getty Images)

Here are some other things you can do while you’re in Silverton:

Horseback riding

Hiking

Fishing

Camping

Here is a look at the full list in no particular order, according to Trips to Discover:

Silverton, Oregon Silverton, Colorado Saranac, New York Stowe, Vermont Camden, Maine Fayetteville, West Virginia Sugar Hill, New Hampshire Egg Harbor, Wisconsin Copper Harbor, Michigan Linville, North Carolina Logan, Ohio Stockbridge, Massachusetts Leavenworth, Washington Ketchum, Idaho Kent, Connecticut

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said peak color normally happens during the last two weeks of September, with the latest changeover happening in the southern mountains.