Colorado town at risk of becoming a food desert

SEIBERT, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents of a small town on Colorado’s eastern plains are worried they are living in a food desert after their only grocery store closed.

Seibert Supers had a sign on its door Friday saying the store was closing permanently due to circumstances beyond its control.

“We literally went down there to get some milk to make breakfast and there was a sign on the door and we just kind of stood there dumbfounded,” Seibert resident Civvy Ornellas told FOX31.

The next closest small grocery store is in Flagler, which is 12 miles away. The closest Safeway is 34 miles away in Burlington. The closest King Soopers is more than an hour away in Bennett.

“Some people are going to be fine but some aren’t,” Ornellas said.

According to Ornellas, the town has a population of about 200 people. Some are elderly, some don’t have vehicles, some don’t drive and some can’t afford to make the trip to nearby towns to shop.

“We just have to think ahead and buy what we want and make sure we have lists when we go and take the trek in to one of those places,” resident Loyd Hoskins said.

However, Ornellas is worried that being without a grocery store will negatively impact both residents and the town long-term.

She and her husband Joe started a GoFund Me campaign to try and raise money to reopen the store.

“We don’t want to own a grocery store per se, we just want to do as much as we can to help get it open again,” Ornellas said.

According to Ornellas, several community members have offered to pitch in and help get the project going if they can raise the funds. They have already organized a meeting to begin discussing logistics.

“We have an appreciation for this place and we want to see it survive,” she said.