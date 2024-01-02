DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has an almost endless number of mountain getaways, but some of them are more affordable than others to visit.

That is according to the travel website Trips To Discover, which put together a list of destinations that, while not as glitzy as the likes of Aspen or Vail, can still deliver gorgeous mountain views and winter activities without emptying your bank account.

The list included Leadville, which is the highest incorporated city in the nation, sitting at 10,152 feet above sea level.

While Leadville does not feature any ski resorts of its own, there are a number nearby. Trips To Discover specifically mentioned Ski Cooper, which is just a few miles north of the town.

The town also has a few events, including the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend in March and the Leadville Boom Days in August.

The list also pointed out the town’s many museums and the Leadville Historic District, which has been registered with the National Register of Historic Places since its inception.

The list of fourteen destinations was not ranked in any particular order:

Deadwood, South Dakota

Stowe, Vermont

Laramie, Wyoming

Leadville, Colorado

Berea, Kentucky

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Dahlonega, Georgia

Virginia City, Montana

Kalispell, Montana

Lincoln, New Hampshire

McCall, Idaho

Republic, Washington

Bisbee, Arizona

Trips To Discover includes details about all these towns, including Laramie, Wyoming, which is just north of the Colorado border, on its list.