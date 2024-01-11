DENVER (KDVR) — The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend is this upcoming weekend, and the nation will be commemorating the life and legacy of the minister and civil rights activist.

The federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 15, which is when Denver’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade will take place.

It will be a time for celebrating the achievements of overcoming injustices, remembering how far the nation has come and still has to go and honoring the life of King. The movement will be put into action as thousands flock to downtown Denver and make their voices heard for the annual marade.

The event is a parade and march put together. The term was coined by Wilma and Wellington Webb in their decade-long effort to pass the contentious legislation that recognizes King’s birthday as a state holiday. On April 4, 1984, Colorado lawmakers passed the bill, and 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of its enactment.

Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, has been a pioneer in keeping the annual marade alive.

“A lot of people felt that it would be a Black holiday, not recognizing that Dr. King was a humanitarian. His skin may have been Black. However, he was a humanitarian,” Howard said. “This is the very first holiday that commemorates someone’s character.”

Marchers approach Denver’s Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008 during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade-march hybrid, called a “marade”. (AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin)

The marade is organized and run solely by volunteers and has earned top honors. Denver’s event has become the largest MLK celebration in the United States.

Howard said last year’s marade brought in more than 80,000 people from all across the country.

“A lot of people are marching because they believe in what Dr. King represented and what he stands for and stood for,” Howard said. “A lot of people are marching because it makes them feel good.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at City Park, and then thousands of people will march to Civic Center Park at 10:45 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will give remarks along with other keynote speakers. Also, volunteers will be feeding the homeless hot meals, and hundreds of vendors will be set up in the park. Also, the Dr. King Legacy Bike Ride will be happening after the closing ceremony.

Howard is asking attendees to bring nonperishable food items, diapers, formula and new or gently worn clothes to donate. He said they’ll also be collecting cell phones that the police department can refurbish to be given to seniors or the homeless.

Despite the bitter cold this year, Howard said because of the climate of the world, including two ongoing wars, they expect no shortage of those pounding the pavement.

“We’ve come a long way. We just have so much further to go,” Howard said.

All participants are asked to dress appropriately and wear warm clothing and layers.