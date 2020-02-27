Colorado to be incorporated into the FAA Weather Program

DENVER (KDVR)– Pilots will soon have the ability to visually observe weather conditions in the Colorado Rockies before even departing from the airport.

The Colorado Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says they plan to enhance the Division’s Network of 13 Mountain Automated Weather Observing Systems (AWOS) with real-time camera data, according to a CDOT press release.

This will also help pilots receive accurate and certified weather information.

The Colorado Aeronautical Board has approved $226,000 of funding from the Colorado Aviation fund for a reimbursable agreement with the FAA Weather Camera Program office, the press release says.

The FAA will install and configure weather cameras on each of Colorado’s Mountain AWOS units. The press release says that the images that each camera captures will be integrated into the FAA’s weather camera website.

The FAA has administered a Weather Camera Program that has a network of over 200 cameras in the state of Alaska. The 13 cameras that will be installed in Colorado will be the first to be incorporated into the FAA Weather Program outside of Alaska, CDOT says.

“The Colorado Division of Aeronautics is excited to have this opportunity to partner with the FAA in yet another joint effort to enhance aviation safety in Colorado,” said CDOT Aeronautics Directory David Ulane. “The Division is proud to continue our heritage of pioneering new initiatives that further our mission to help advance a safe, efficient, and effective air and space system in Colorado.”