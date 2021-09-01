Colorado testing: A quarter of students didn’t take the CMAS in 2020-21

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s classroom evaluations say student learning didn’t crash in the 2020-2021 academic year, but it’s hard to verify since participation was at about 75% of previous years.

The Colorado Department of Education released the results of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success today, giving a look into how COVID impacted the 2020-21 academic year.

The Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS, is the state’s measurement of student progress in English language arts, math, science and social studies, given to students in grades three through eight.

The standardized testing tool met opposition in the early spring of 2020. Parents and school administrators said the COVID-era tests would not be accurate.

In the 2020-21 academic year, it appears students did falter slightly in their learning, but not dramatically.

Average scores fell slightly in English language arts, mathematics and science, but the 2020-21 are each close to the averages from the last three years.

The number of students tested, however, dropped dramatically. Students were allowed to withdraw from the assessment in the spring, and records say they took advantage.

In each of the tested grade groups for English language arts, mathematics and science, the number of valid test scores dropped about 25-30%.