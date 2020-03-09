Colorado teachers plan to rally March 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- On March 19, teachers from Denver County, Jefferson County and other districts are expected to rally at the statehouse, in part, to show support for a bill to help increase minimum salary teacher pay and hourly wages for other school employees.

"Colorado is at the very bottom of the barrel when it comes to how we pay our teachers," State Sen. Jessie Danielson (D) of Jefferson County said.

Danielson says the bill would create an 'educator pay fund' and draw either 10 percent or $15 million, whichever is greater, from money earned off of state lands that is set aside for public schools.

Any district wanting to use that money to increase their minimum teacher salary and, or employee hourly wage would need to meet specific requirements and be approved by the Colorado Department of Education.

"I think we want to attract quality, caring professionals with our kids," Danielson said. "Part of doing that is paying them a livable wage."

The bill would require participating districts to contribute each year after the initial year, and money from the pay fund would slowly reduce.