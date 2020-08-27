Colorado Task Force One arrives in Gulf Coast

Ten members of Denver Fire being deployed to help with Tropical Storm Laura (Photo: Denver Fire)

DENVER (KDVR) — Members of Colorado Task Force One emergency response team are currently in the Gulf Coast. They’re meeting up with other FEMA teams before they receive their assignments.

There are 200 emergency responders from Colorado on the task force, including ten members of Denver Fire.

Ten #DenverFireDepartment members deployed with FEMA's Colorado Task Force #1 to College Station TX with other FEMA teams from across the US to support rescue operations for #HurricaneLaura. #COTF1 will provide Urban Search & Rescue for those in need. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/5DXhTneLTB — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 27, 2020

“Our goal is just to stand by and should there be a need those crews will deploy and use their water rescue techniques, search and rescue techniques. They’ll use whatever their specialty and training avails to be able to help people who have been struck by significant wind and rain storms,” said Greg Pixley, with Denver Fire.

Some of the members have been deployed to other emergencies, including hurricanes, in the past.

“Our firefighters have the capability to be flexible and utilize that training and those experiences that they’ve had in previous emergencies so they can provide the necessary services at that time,” Pixley said.

The Pueblo Fire Department also sent one of its members down with the task force.

“It’s good to help out with these missions. It gets our responders out in different communities, learning from different people throughout the state and brings back some knowledge to the department when it comes to deployment,” said Chris Harner, Pueblo’s Deputy Fire Chief.

The members’ assignments will vary. They’re expected to stay at least two weeks, unless further assistance is needed after.