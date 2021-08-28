Colorado Task Force 1 deploys for Hurricane Ida relief

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday morning, 45 members of Colorado Task Force 1 deployed to the Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Ida search and rescue efforts.

“We are trained and equipped,” task force leader Brian Daley said. “We are just going to go down and see what we can do to help. That’s our job.”

Team members packed hurricane supplies, gear, food and water to operate independently for 72 hours, in an effort to help local first responders.

“They’re really working hard, so by the time that we arrive, they’re going to be ready for some relief,” team member Mike Parker said. “It’s really critical for us to back them up.”

Officials say Colorado Task Force 1 members have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and deployed members were tested for the virus on Friday.