DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Symphony has announced two new springtime performances that’ll likely pique the interest of Tejano music lovers near and far.

The Colorado Symphony announced on Wednesday that it plans to celebrate the significant impact “The Queen of Tejano Music,” otherwise known as Selena, had by offering up two shows at Boettcher Concert Hall, scheduled to take place on March 31 and April 1 of 2023.

With conductor Christopher Dragon at the helm, and with vocal performances from the up-and-coming Isabel Marie Sanchez, both shows will celebrate the spirit of Selena and the musical genre she helped introduce to mainstream Americans.

Sanchez currently records under Q-Zone Records, the label run by Selena’s father. She was recently honored on the Texas Capitol floor in Austin regarding the leadership qualities she conveys in the Latino community and the art of Tejano music as a whole.

To help put her impact in perspective, she is both the youngest and first Tejano singer to ever have three songs simultaneously in rotation in the top 20 charts.

Selena: ‘The Queen of Tejano Music’

Selena Quintanilla was a Texas-born musician that had seven No. 1 hits, including “No Me Queda Mas,” which spent 22 weeks on the chart, seven of which were in the top spot. Selena also had 14 top 10 hits on the Hot Latin Songs Chart during her short-lived career.

Her life was tragically ended at the age of 23 when the president of her fan club shot and killed her on March 31, 1995.

Singer Selena Quintanilla is honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Photo credit should read TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

A posthumous album of her unreleased works hit stores in late August entitled “Moonchild Mixes.” Additionally, her impact on both the Latino community and the country has lived on, and is detailed in the Netflix show, “Selena: The Series.”

So, if Tejano music is a genre you hold dear, consider taking in one or both of the 2023 performances from the Colorado Symphony and Isabella Sanchez as they breathe new life into Selena’s music and the culture she helped introduce to the nation.