ABILENE, Kan. (AP) — A 27-year-old Topeka woman died after she was shot while driving on Interstate 70.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Samantha Baum was shot Sunday night near Solomon. She made it to a Dollar Store in Solomon and was taken to a Salina hospital, where she later died.

The sheriff’s department said 48-year-old Eric S. Wymore, of Beulah, Colorado, was booked into the Dickinson County jail on possible charges of involuntary manslaughter.

The department did not indicate a motive for the shooting and said no further information would be released at this time.