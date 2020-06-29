Colorado Supreme Court rules 2013 large-capacity magazine ban is Constitutional

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that a law banning gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds is Constitutional.

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) filed the lawsuit, stating that the law violates a person’s state constitutional right to bear arms.

In 2013, the democratic led House and Senate passed the ban in Colorado which prohibits the sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.

It was one of several gun reform laws passed that years following a number of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. including Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut and the Aurora theatre shooting.

At the time, the law’s sponsor argued high-capacity magazines are designed to kill a large number of people in a short amount of time.