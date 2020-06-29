Colorado Supreme Court rules 2013 large-capacity magazine ban is Constitutional

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that a law banning gun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds is Constitutional.
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) filed the lawsuit, stating that the law violates a person’s state constitutional right to bear arms.
In 2013, the democratic led House and Senate passed the ban in Colorado which prohibits the sale or possession of magazines that hold more than 15 rounds.
It was one of several gun reform laws passed that years following a number of deadly mass shooting in the U.S. including Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut and the Aurora theatre shooting.
At the time, the law’s sponsor argued high-capacity magazines are designed to kill a large number of people in a short amount of time.