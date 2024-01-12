DENVER (KDVR) — Repairs to the building home to the Colorado Supreme Court are expected to surpass $35 million after an overnight intruder lit a fire in the building, causing sprinkler water damage from the seventh floor to the basement.

The Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center has been closed since Jan. 2, when police say a man shot out a window then held a security guard at gunpoint, took his keys and went inside. Police have said the intruder fired shots from the seventh floor and started a fire in a stairwell during the nearly two hours he was inside.

The sprinkler ran for two hours and left ankle-deep water on one floor and damaged floors below. The fifth, sixth and seventh floors will have “to be substantially rebuilt from scratch,” according to a Friday release from the Colorado Judicial Branch.

“It is a disaster recovery site and not a workplace at the current moment,” State Court Administrator Steven Vasconcellos said.

The Carr building houses the Colorado Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Judicial Learning Center. Court officials have said damage was done to the office tower, but not the courts.

The office tower is expected to stay closed until March at the earliest. Smoke also was distributed throughout the entire building and air conditioning system.

Vasconcellos said no court or state court administrator records were compromised, but it could be up to three weeks before it’s known if the known damage to records could impact any cases.

The courthouse is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday at 8 a.m., with Supreme Court and Court of Appeals dockets to resume. The Learning Center and office towers remain closed until further notice.

Police were investigating a breach at the Colorado Supreme Court building on Jan. 2, 2024. (KDVR)

Intruder damages Colorado Supreme Court building

The suspect in the case was identified as 44-year-old Brandon Olsen, who remained jailed in Denver as of Friday with a court date set for Jan. 30. Olsen did not have an attorney listed in court records.

The incident began with a two-car crash that Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of one car pointed a handgun at another driver near 13th Avenue and Lincoln Street. Soon after, the same person shot out a window on the first floor of the judicial center.

Police said the suspect then held a security guard at gunpoint and demanded access to the building. He ultimately grabbed the keys from the guard while pointing a pistol at him.

The suspect ultimately surrendered around 3 a.m. He faces charges of first-degree arson, aggravated robbery and burglary.

No injuries were reported in the incident.