Colorado Supreme Court approves school district property tax increase

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado school districts may be allowed to raise property taxes without voter approval, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

Lawmakers asked the court to determine if a bill that would gradually raise local district property taxes is legal. Under the state’s constitution, school districts cannot raise property taxes without voter approval.

As it stands, the Colorado Department of Education incorrectly guided some school districts on property taxes. This error resulted in some school district property owners paying tax rates 16 times higher than neighboring school districts on properties of the same value. Wealthier districts were receiving more funding than poorer districts which created an imbalance in the distribution of funding.

The bill passed its final hurdle in the Senate this morning on a bipartisan vote of 23-12 after the Supreme Court issued the favorable ruling.