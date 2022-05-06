DENVER (KDVR) – A sport-fueled fever of sorts, ultimate in fashion, has been chiseling its way into college sports culture across the nation since 1969. Now, a freshly-formed metroplex-based professional team aims to extend that spread into the hearts of professional sports fans here in the Rocky Mountain State.

The Colorado Summit is the newest expansion team that’s been granted entry to the American Ultimate Disc League. Their inaugural game in the league will be played away at the home of the Seattle Cascades on Saturday, May 7, but that is not the only landmark moment they’ve hit this week.

Another trailblazing accomplishment carved out earlier in the week by the frisbee franchise was achieved during their official jersey reveal on Wednesday, where they unveiled the first ever professional uniform to don a cannabis company logo across the chest.

The official sponsor of the Summit for the 2022 season will be Star Buds Dispensaries, a Colorado-based cannabis company established in 2013 that falls under the ownership umbrella of Schwazze.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the first cannabis company to sponsor Colorado’s first professional ultimate disc team and hope this will drive a movement toward the acceptance of cannabis in professional sports,” CEO and Chairman of Schwazze Justin Dye said.

In addition to having their logo adorned on every player’s jersey, Star Buds will also be the official sponsor of the Colorado Summit Beer Garden located in the University of Denver’s Peter Barton Stadium, which the Summit calls home.

The team’s first home game will be held at the stadium on May 28 at 7 p.m. and if you want to attend in supportive attire, then you can grab a Star Buds branded replica jersey for the big day on their apparel page.

And if you want to brandish your uniform but are unable to attend in person, all of the Summit’s games will be streamed online at AUDL.TV.