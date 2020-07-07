Colorado sues JUUL for targeting youth in marketing campaign, misrepresenting health risks

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday that the state has filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against JUUL Labs, Inc. to protect Colorado consumers, especially youth, who continue to be endangered by the e-cigarette epidemic.

According to the Weiser, the lawsuit is the result of an investigation into JUUL that was announced in August 2019.

“Addiction to e-cigarettes poses major health risks to Colorado youth,” Weiser said.

“JUUL must be held accountable for its reckless, deceptive, and unconscionable marketing that specifically targeted youth, downplayed its nicotine content and the presence of dangerous chemicals, and deceptively claimed its products as a healthy alternative to cigarettes and as a smoking cessation device.”

Colorado leads the nation in youth vaping, almost double the national rate, with 27% of high school students stating they had vaped in the previous 30 days.

The complaint alleges that JUUL targeted youth by falsely promoting the product as a healthy alternative to smoking cigarettes and by using deceptive advertising that understated its highly addictive nicotine concentration and health risks, which violates the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit calls for a halt to the company’s unlawful and deceptive trade practices and seeks monetary damages for the State of Colorado and its citizens.