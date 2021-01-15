Colorado sues Bureau of Land Management over plan to govern mineral extraction

DENVER (KDVR) — The State of Colorado filed a lawsuit Friday in Denver federal court challenging the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the Uncompahgre Field Office.

BREAKING: The State of Colorado has sued the BLM for its illegal actions that have hurt our public lands and wildlife. Our public lands are critical to our quality of life and economy; we will take action to protect them. https://t.co/fPhXO6GOzG — Phil Weiser (@pweiser) January 15, 2021

The RMP in question would govern mineral extraction and other land use activities across five counties in southwestern Colorado.

The suit alleges the BLM violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act when BLM deputy director William Pendley resolved an official state protest against the RMP. The suit alleges that Pendley was unlawfully working as the BLM’s acting director and therefore the action is not valid.

“The Department of Natural Resources raised legitimate concerns in its protest that the final Uncompahgre RMP runs counter to Colorado’s goals to protect sensitive habitat for big game species and other wildlife, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dan Gibbs, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

“In Colorado, our public lands are critical to our quality of life and economy. Over the years, the Bureau of Land Management has taken a series of illegal actions in developing the resource management plan that harms and conflicts with our state’s policies. We are bringing this lawsuit to address those harms and safeguard public lands and wildlife in Colorado,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.