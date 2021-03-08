Colorado students get nearly $800K back for canceled trips due to COVID

According to the company’s website, Voyageurs International has sent over 200,00 participants abroad for almost 50 years.

DENVER (KDVR) — Voyageurs International, a Broomfield travel company, will provide refunds for student trips canceled due to COVID-19, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Monday.

Along with 400 Coloradans, residents from around the country paid Voyageurs to go on the 2020 Ambassadors of Music Tour. Of those Colorado residents, 44 also purchased the Greece Extension, a four-day addition to the tour.

After the trips were canceled due to the pandemic in March of 2020, the company provided refunds to those who had prepaid, but kept a $1,900 cancellation fee from each customer and an extra $765 per student and $775 per adult from those who purchased the Greece extension, which the attorney general’s office alleged violated consumer protection laws.

Last fall, Parents told FOX31 the cancellation was understandable, but felt the fees were unreasonable and unjust.

In the settlement announced today, Voyageurs agreed to refund those withheld fees, which include $793,300 in cancellation fees to Colorado customers, and $59,925 to residents of other states.

“The company decided they deserve that money back,” said Weiser. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t their initial position so there was a process of back and forth and I am glad we are bringing this matter to a close.”

One Coloradan, Amanda Wicker, of Loveland, said her daughter, Faith, worked two jobs to save money for the trip in addition to her parents’ contribution. When the trip Faith was expecting to be a highlight of her senior year was canceled, Amanda said she shouldn’t have also had to deal with the loss of that money.

The refund from Voyageurs, Amanda said, will go toward Faith’s first year of college, after she graduates this spring.

“We’ve experienced enough loss this year,” she said. “I’m grateful for the attorney general and the people who worked so hard to make sure families across the states who were so impacted by this get their money back.”