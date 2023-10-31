DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study found that Colorado is one of the top states in the country struggling to hire. This might not be as surprising as more people are moving out of Colorado than in.

WalletHub compared the rate of job openings for the latest month and the last 12 months using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for each state in the country.

Below is a map of the U.S. showing how each state ranks when it comes to hiring employees.

Denver ranks in the top 10.

Where employers are struggling to hire the most

Alaska West Virginia South Carolina Georgia New Mexico Louisiana Montana Mississippi Colorado North Carolina

While there might not be a ton of job applications for employees in Alaska, it seems like everyone wants to live in Colorado.

But that may not be the case.

The majority of Coloradans don’t live in Colorado. While people who moved to Denver often get called “transplants,” or people who have moved here from a different state, Denver is actually one of the top places people are leaving in 2023.

WalletHub doesn’t state a reason as to why states are struggling to hire, but Colorado is losing people, and it’s certainly not helping employers.