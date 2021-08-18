Colorado still has some of the highest hospital prices in the nation

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado hospital prices are once again among the nation’s highest, according to new data released on Wednesday.

According to the review released by the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing, Colorado hospitals rank first in total profits nationally, sixth highest for price per patient, and ninth highest in costs per patient. These findings are based on 2018 data, which is the most current, self-reported data hospitals provide to the federal government.

“We appreciate the actions that some hospitals have taken to lower prices over the last few years,” said Kim Bimestefer, executive director for the Department of Health Care Policy & Financing. “The reports released today, and the transparency insights they provide, can help communities and hospital leadership identify further opportunities to lower prices, costs, and profits to bring needed savings and relief to Coloradans and employers. Our smaller, rural hospitals are in a very different place — ripe for innovation and modernization investments.”