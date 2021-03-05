Colorado State Trooper hit while working crash near Watkins

WATKINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 has reopened at Manila Road near Watkins following a crash early Friday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a CSP Trooper was hit in a crash while on the side of the road working another crash.

The trooper received minor injuries in the crash.

The driver that hit the trooper received serious injuries, according to CSP.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed for safety concerns and the investigation into the crash.

The crash is under investigation.