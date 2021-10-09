Colorado State rides Camper’s 6 FGs to win over San Jose State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Cayden Camper kicked six field goals – three in each half – and Colorado State opened Mountain West Conference play with a 32-14 victory over San Jose State.

Colorado State (2-3, 1-0) grabbed the lead on their opening drive when Jaylen Thomas scored on a 1-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Camper made it 10-0 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal.

Camper sandwiched short field goals around a Spartans’ touchdown, while Nick Nash connected with Derrick Deese Jr. for the 18-yard score and the Rams led 16-7 at halftime.

Todd Centeio hooked up with Ty McCullouch for a 60-yard scoring strike on the Rams’ first possession of the third quarter to push their lead to 23-7.

