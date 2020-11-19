Colorado state Rep. Froelich tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado state Rep. Meg Froelich, a Democrat who serves District 3, announced Wednesday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Today I learned I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing symptoms. I haven’t been in the Capitol recently, and I’ll be quarantining for at least 10 days. Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and take this virus seriously. I’ll continue to work remotely. — RepMegFroe (@RepMegFroe) November 19, 2020

Froelich is the third Colorado lawmaker to announce a positive COVID-19 test this week. U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and Doug Lamborn also tested positive.

Froelich won her seat earlier this month. She has served District 3 since January 2019, when she was selected to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Bridges.

District 3 covers part of the south Denver metro area, including Englewood, Cherry Hills Village and Greenwood Village.