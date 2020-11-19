Colorado state Rep. Froelich tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado state Rep. Meg Froelich, a Democrat who serves District 3, announced Wednesday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Froelich is the third Colorado lawmaker to announce a positive COVID-19 test this week. U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and Doug Lamborn also tested positive.
Froelich won her seat earlier this month. She has served District 3 since January 2019, when she was selected to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Bridges.
District 3 covers part of the south Denver metro area, including Englewood, Cherry Hills Village and Greenwood Village.